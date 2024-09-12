Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the second quarter valued at about $32,736,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 1.0 %

PZZA stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

