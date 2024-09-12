Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

