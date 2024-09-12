Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.03.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

