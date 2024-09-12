Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 5,845 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MNST opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. TD Cowen cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.