Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $969,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 142,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 99,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,312,934 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 436,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.60. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

