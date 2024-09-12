Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital Stock Down 3.9 %

BTBT stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $223.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 4.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

