Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 268,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 50,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
