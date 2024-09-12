Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 268,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 50,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.