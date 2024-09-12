Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

