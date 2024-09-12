HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

HealthEquity stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

