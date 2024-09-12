HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

