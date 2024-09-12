HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of HealthStream worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 58.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 54,227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 197.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 110,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

