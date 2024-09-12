HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $259.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

HEI stock opened at $254.35 on Monday. HEICO has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,409.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

