Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.78

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.78 and traded as low as $45.10. Heineken shares last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 187,863 shares traded.
Heineken Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.
Heineken Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
Featured Stories
