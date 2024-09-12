Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.97. Herbalife shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 214,542 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $720.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 465.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

