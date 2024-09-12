Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.8 %

AMZN opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.