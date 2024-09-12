Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Trading Up 1%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.01. 119,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 254,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Hertz Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

About Hertz Global

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.