Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 7,837,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 15,017,949 shares.The stock last traded at $16.22 and had previously closed at $17.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

