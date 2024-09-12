Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.50. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Highwood Asset Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Highwood Asset Management Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.60. The company has a market cap of C$81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.89.

Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.30 million. Highwood Asset Management had a net margin of 63.50% and a return on equity of 91.31%. On average, analysts expect that Highwood Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.6480447 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Highwood Asset Management

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

