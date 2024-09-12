Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $211.58 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

