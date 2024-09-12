Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $211.58 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

