Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 224.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $217,529,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hologic by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Hologic by 51.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.