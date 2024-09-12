HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $596.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

