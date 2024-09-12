Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s previous close.

HNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Honest has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $393.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Honest had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,791.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Loretta sold 75,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $323,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,791.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $968,480. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Honest by 24.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Honest by 37.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 150,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Honest by 6.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

