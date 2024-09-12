Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $25,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

