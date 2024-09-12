Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
