HTLF Bank Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HTLF Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 881.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $451,910,522. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.