Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.67% from the stock’s current price.
HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
