Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

