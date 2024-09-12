Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Lessened by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.