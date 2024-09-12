Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 247,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,129.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,214. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN opened at $104.93 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

