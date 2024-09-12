HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $283.02

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.02 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.24). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), with a volume of 206,962 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,325.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

