Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.4 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $84.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.