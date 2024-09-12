ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $383.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $351.67.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $289.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $221.20 and a 1-year high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.