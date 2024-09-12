Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus NIO (NYSE:NIO) Financial Analysis

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NIO has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -32.47% -104.61% -19.41% Ideanomics N/A -424.07% -75.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares NIO and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NIO and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 1 8 2 0 2.09 Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

NIO presently has a consensus price target of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIO and Ideanomics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $63.52 billion 0.15 -$2.94 billion ($1.69) -3.31 Ideanomics $15.46 million 0.21 -$223.83 million ($61.35) 0.00

Ideanomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NIO beats Ideanomics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators. This business unit provides solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for the fleet operators of commercial EVs; and zero emission mobility solutions, such as the provision of commercial electric vans, trucks, buses, electric tractors, and two-wheeled transportation, supporting by the provision of energy services and infrastructure for the EV market comprising charging systems, energy storage, and energy generation, including hydrogen and solar, and associated data and management applications. It also offers high-power inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty EVs; manufactures and distributes electric powered tractors; manufactures and sells electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits, as well as electric motorcycles; sells EV bikes, scooters, and batteries under the Treeletrik brand; and designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, as well as performs retrofits to convert diesel powered specialty vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital business unit provides financing services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. This business unit offers solutions for the real estate transactions, including title and escrow, residential and commercial title insurance, and closing and settlement services, as well as specialized offerings for the mortgage industry; and acts as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-registered broker dealer that operates a platform focused on private equity and debt. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

