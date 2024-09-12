IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.90

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.09). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.13), with a volume of 138,192 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.
