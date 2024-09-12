Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

IMNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Immunome has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,613.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Immunome by 228.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Immunome by 26.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,010,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

