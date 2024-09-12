Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Immunovant worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $95,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $95,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,695.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

