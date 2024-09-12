Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Immunovant Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IMVT opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 113,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

