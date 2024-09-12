Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Independence Contract Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

