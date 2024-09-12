Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

IBTX stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

