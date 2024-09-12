indie Semiconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,502 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 229% compared to the typical volume of 1,064 put options.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.42 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 356,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

