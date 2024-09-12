Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Infinera Price Performance

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.71. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 278.8% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,057,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 2,025,658 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,196,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

