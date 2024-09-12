Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $337,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,312.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

