InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.46. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 22,545 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in InnovAge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Price Performance

About InnovAge

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $786.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.