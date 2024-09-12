Insider Buying: AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Buys 4,934 Shares of Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $27.90 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

