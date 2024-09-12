Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $8,092,550.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $141.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.39.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

