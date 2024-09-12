Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Sells 30,537 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chubb Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average of $261.49. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $204.15 and a one year high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

