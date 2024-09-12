Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 238 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48.

On Monday, August 26th, Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40.

On Friday, July 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80.

On Monday, July 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $490.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

