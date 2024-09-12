Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells 487,500 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director James Withall sold 487,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$1,959,750.00.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

RUP stock opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.52.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

