Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $236,878.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09.

Samsara Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $47.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IOT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

